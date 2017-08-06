Waterlooser! Courtois' awful ABBA penalty sends fans wild

The puntastic new shoot-out system and a woeful effort from the Blues shot-stopper caught the eye in Sunday's Wembley curtain-raiser

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois had the misfortune to become the fall guy in a brave new world for penalty shoot-outs, as the ABBA system was used in the Community Shield.

The new format for the tie-breaker has nothing to do with Swedish pop, but instead emulates the order used in tennis tie-breaks to try and remove the advantage from kicking first.

And after a 1-1 draw between the Blues and Arsenal, the Belgian keeper stepped up to fire his kick miles over the bar and send the Gunners on the way to victory.

Needless to say, Sunday's shenanigans at Wembley did not escape the attention of fans on social media, and spawned infinite puns on the system's evocative name!

It's penalty shootout time in the new ABBA format. The winner takes it all. pic.twitter.com/yd2QkCCDTT — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) 6 de agosto de 2017

So, reviewing those Chelsea ABBA penalties...

Cahill - Mamma Mia

Courtois - SOS

Morata - Money, Money, Money

At least there was no Fernando. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) 6 de agosto de 2017

Watching the new ABBA penalty format and trying to figure out if we'd won pic.twitter.com/7xxiwCjP9o — Laura Hand (@LauraLatarche) 6 de agosto de 2017

Imagine if FIFA 18 has that ABBA penalty system pic.twitter.com/smoJAx0QVa — Bateson87 (@bateson87) 6 de agosto de 2017

Careful to everyone driving down the A406 towards Hanger Lane. That Courtois penalty might land on your motor — MIKE DELINQUENT (@mikedelinquent) 6 de agosto de 2017

Courtois thought he was taking a goal kick! — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) 6 de agosto de 2017