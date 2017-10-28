Watford 0 Stoke 1: Darren Fletcher scores first goal for visitors to settle closely-fought match

Darren Fletcher celebrates scoring what turned out to be Stoke's winner - REUTERS

Darren Fletcher scored his first goal for Stoke to settle a closely-fought contest at the high-flying Hornets.

Marco Silva’s side lacked their recent sting and were unable to respond to Fletcher’s 20-yard volley on the midfielder’s 101st consecutive Premier League appearance, a remarkable feat for a player who has missed large chunks of his career with ulcerative colitis.

With the game settling into a predictable pattern of Watford seeking to breakthrough Stoke’s rigid lines, the key moment came as Mark Hughes’ side won their first corner.

Xherdan Shaqiri took it, low to the edge of the box where Fletcher was waiting to thump in a superbly-controlled volley, though Heurelho Gomes might feel he should have done better.

It was notable that Fletcher ran straight to celebrate with his manager, Hughes, who bore the look you’d expect when a training ground drill has been so perfectly executed in a match.

Richarlison is the league’s most fouled player and spent much of this match on the floor. As Watford finally mounted a response, he had the Hornets’ best chance, firing into the side-netting from a tight angle after Andre Carillo had found him with a header.

Marco Silva introduced Andre Gray to partner Troy Deeney with half an hour remaining as Watford began to commit more men forward.

Joe Allen of Stoke City and Troy Deeney of Watford clash during the match Credit: Getty Images More