First-half Fletcher thunderbolt enough to ease pressure on Hughes

Stoke City picked up just their second win in eight Premier League matches as they beat Watford 1-0 away from home on Saturday.

Darren Fletcher's fine first-half strike was enough for Stoke City as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at high-flying Watford to ease the mounting pressure on manager Mark Hughes.

Stoke went into the match having won just one of their last seven in the Premier League and, although they were second best for much of the match, they battled away to earn all three points and clinch a first away win of the campaign.

Fletcher scored what ultimately proved to be the winning goal with a lovely finish just after the quarter-of-an-hour mark, producing a rare moment of quality in a first half which had little flow.

Watford had minimal direction or inspiration in their play and spent most of the half hooking hopeless balls into the penalty area, meaning clear-cut chances were a rarity.

The home side improved as an attacking unit after the interval and put Stoke under considerable pressure, with Richarlison going close twice, but still the Hornets were frustrated.

It was one-way traffic in the final stages, as Stoke put men behind the ball and successfully held on to a commendable victory against a Watford side who would have climbed to fifth with a win.

The early exchanges were extremely scrappy at Vicarage Road, with a series of fouls meaning both sides struggled to exert control.

But in the 16th minute, Fletcher produced a finish which was far superior to the standard of football previously on show.

Xherdan Shaqiri played his corner delivery to the edge of the box and the experienced Scot placed an exquisite first-time effort into the bottom-right corner.