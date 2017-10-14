Hornets come from behind to down Arsenal at Vicarage Road

Per Mertesacker scored his first league goal in 532 days but the Gunners let slip a second-half lead on the road against Watford.

Comeback kings Watford handed Arsenal a first defeat in eight matches as Marco Silva's men recovered from a one-goal deficit to snatch a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Per Mertesacker marked his first Premier League start in 532 days with the opening goal, the German defender converting Grant Xhaka's corner in the 39th minute, to put Arsene Wenger's side on course for a fifth successive win in all competitions.

However, Watford - who had scored late goals to pick up points against Swansea City and West Brom in their last two outings - once again demonstrated their new-found resiliency under manager Silva.

A 71st-minute equaliser from the penalty spot by substitute Troy Deeney got the hosts on level terms and set up a thrilling finish.

After Etienne Capoue hit the post, the game appeared set to finish all-square until Tom Cleverley popped up with an injury-time winner to complete the recovery mission in front of a raucous crowd.

The midfielder - who had been easily beaten in the air for Mertesacker's header - was in the right place in the penalty area to convert a loose ball, meaning the Gunners are still yet to record an away league win this season.