Watford 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Can the Hornets keep up performances for full season?

The man in the dugout, for starters. Although that was always something of a given, considering that Watford have employed no fewer than eight permanent managers in the last six years.

But if any man has a chance of staying at Vicarage Road for longer than a solitary season, it is surely Marco Silva. The 40-year-old was wanted by a number of clubs when he decided to jump ship after Hull’s relegation, before eventually settling on Watford.

He inherits a talented, if rather disjointed squad. Watford possess a number of talented midfield players but look thin in the full-back positions and up-top. The club have been busy in the transfer market although perhaps not busy enough: Silva promised “five or six” further signings earlier this summer. Since he said that, they haven’t signed anybody.

Silva is a charismatic manager and his arrival will surely see the club receiving some additional attention this season. That would be a welcome development, as Watford have rather flown under the radar since winning promotion to the top-flight three seasons ago.

Who’s in?

Until this summer, Watford’s recruitment policy has generally been as erratic as a typical M'Baye Niang display. The club signed a number of flops with little to no Premier League experience, resulting in both Quique Sánchez Flores and Mazzari struggling to manage bloated, lopsided squads.

This summer, there has been more method than madness. Making Tom Cleverley’s loan move permanent was a sensible move. Alavés right-back Kiko Femenía is a solid addition, while Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah are two of the more exciting talents in English football. They have both moved to Watford hoping to develop under Silva, although they will be expected to deliver the goods immediately.

A mention to for Roberto Pereyra, who joined Watford from Juventus last season and started strongly before his season was curtailed by injury. He remains an utter gem of a signing.

Who’s out?

Certainly not anybody who is going to be greatly missed. Dutch winger Steven Berghuis looked an exciting signing when he arrived from AZ in 2015, but made just nine Premier League appearances in a desperately disappointing spell. He moves to Holland with Feyenoord, where he played on loan last year.

