Watford make 'backwards' decision not to apply for Women's Super League

Watford have been accused of “broken promises” and of taking women’s football “backwards” after announcing they would not be applying to join the new full-time Women’s Super League.

The Hornets were condemned by their own players, who were left stunned by the club’s decision to enter Watford Ladies into the Women’s Premier League, the regional third tier of the female game.

Head coach Keith Boanas, who was appointed in February, was also said to be considering his position at the WSL 2 side.

Members of the squad, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Daily Telegraph they had been led to believe Watford would apply for a WSL 1 licence and remained under that impression as recently as last week, with players having signed this summer on that basis.

One player said officials had failed since to provide a “valid reason” for their decision to the contrary, adding: “We have been given no respect by the club.”

Midfielder Adekite Fatuga-Dada posted a song lyric on Twitter which read, “I’m getting a little tired of your broken promises”, adding: “This is maaad relevant right now.”

Manager Keith Boanas is considering his position