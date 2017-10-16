Watford's Richarlison escapes retrospective ban after FA panel clears him of diving against Arsenal
Watford forward Richarlison has escaped a retrospective ban after a Football Association simulation panel cleared him of diving against Arsenal.
Richarlison was accused of diving under a challenge from Hector Bellerin to win the penalty from which Watford levelled the game before going on to win.
The case, which was the first involving a Premier League player, went to the FA’s newly-formed simulation panel, but they ruled there was no dive and no further action will be taken.
The FA will not reveal the identities of the three-man panel who ruled on Richarlison’s case, but they were picked from a 13-man pool of former managers, players and officials that was put together in the summer.
On the 13-man panel are Nigel Adkins, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Terry Butcher, Lee Dixon, Alex McLeish, Danny Murphy, Chris Powell, Trevor Sinclair, Keren Barratt, Steve Dunn, Mike Mullarkey, Alan Wiley and Eddie Wolstenholme.
The names of the three-man panel will only be made public if a player is retrospectively punished for diving and the FA hand out their written reasons for the ban.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be unhappy the decision after making it clear that he thought referee Neil Swarbrick had been conned by Richarlison.
There had been reports that Wenger may have landed himself in hot water for an angry exchange with Swarbrick after Arsenal’s defeat, but the referee did not mention any incident in his report and the FA are not investigating the Frenchman.
On the Richarlison incident, Wenger said: “It is a scandalous decision. It came at a moment in the game where it was absolutely important for Watford. No penalty, no goal.”
Richarlison’s escape means the simulation panel have now ruled on two cases this season and have reached a not guilty verdict on both occasions.
Mansfield’s Hayden White was the first player to find himself reviewed by the panel after being accused of diving to win a penalty against Cambridge United in a League Two match on September 23.
But White was let off the hook and Watford manager Marco Silva will be delighted he has Richarlison available for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, having said: “I have seen the penalty now and I respect the decision of the referee. It's important I didn't see a dive or a simulation.
“Richarlison has suffered the most fouls in the Premier League this season and people are starting to say he dives. He does not. He is fair. He wins fouls like the best players in the world win fouls.”