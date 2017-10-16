Watford's Richarlison escapes retrospective ban after FA panel clears him of diving against Arsenal

The case went to the FA’s newly-formed simulation panel, but they ruled there was no dive - Action Images via Reuters

Watford forward Richarlison has escaped a retrospective ban after a Football Association simulation panel cleared him of diving against Arsenal.

Richarlison was accused of diving under a challenge from Hector Bellerin to win the penalty from which Watford levelled the game before going on to win.

The case, which was the first involving a Premier League player, went to the FA’s newly-formed simulation panel, but they ruled there was no dive and no further action will be taken.

The FA will not reveal the identities of the three-man panel who ruled on Richarlison’s case, but they were picked from a 13-man pool of former managers, players and officials that was put together in the summer.

Richarlison celebrates after Watford were awarded the penalty

On the 13-man panel are Nigel Adkins, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Terry Butcher, Lee Dixon, Alex McLeish, Danny Murphy, Chris Powell, Trevor Sinclair, Keren Barratt, Steve Dunn, Mike Mullarkey, Alan Wiley and Eddie Wolstenholme.