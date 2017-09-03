Watford 'soldier' Richarlison is looking to conquer the Premier League - and Elton John!

It took Watford's Brazilian wonderkid Richarlison just four games to earn his own chant from the Vicarage Road faithful, and he is determined to repay that support by shining in the Premier League.

The former Fluminense attacker has made an instant impact since swapping Rio de Janeiro for Watford, helped by the presence of Portuguese coach Marco Silva to begin the tough adaptation to English climes.

Richarlison netted his first goal in the Premier League on his debut, as Watford brushed aside Bournemouth 2-0 to start the season in style.

And he has already been honoured by the Hornets fans, who sing to the tune of Richie Valens' seminal Para bailar la bamba, "Richarlison, Richarlison, he plays for Watford in Silva's army!"

"The fans here are wonderful. I want to learn the song to sing it along with them," Richarlison beamed during an interview with Goal.

"Their affection motivates me to play even better, run a bit further... I was very surprised by their reception, I don't have the words to describe what the fans have done for me."

Still a newcomer to the English language, however, the 20-year-old admitted that the exact words to his chant slipped him by.

"I still don't know [what the songs says], but they say my name several times. I need to grab [goalkeeper Heurelho] Gomes to try and find out exactly what the fans are singing," he laughed.

Richarlison Watford 19 08 2017 More

At 20 Richarlison is one of the youngest Brazilians to move to the Premier League, and he confesses that the transfer this summer was a dream come true.

"It is already a dream to be in England, in a club of Watford's stature. It is a dream from my childhood, I always wanted to play in the Premier League which is one of the best leagues in the world," he said.

"God has made everything perfect for me. I did not think twice when the offer from England came, because it was always a professional goal of mine. I want to make history in Watford, and score lots of goals."

But one ambition the youngster holds is still yet to be fulfilled: meeting Watford chairman and international music superstar Elton John.

"I hope to get to know him very soon, I still haven't had the honour. I want to give him a hug," Richarlison explained.

"Gomes says that Elton John always goes to games, that he likes to watch the players. He has a lot of love for the club, right?

"He is a musician and has a lot of love for Watford, so it's okay to dream about a special song in my honour. It would be interesting, who knows!"