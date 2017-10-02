Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr

Mauro Zarate will move to the United Arab Emirates until at least January in a bid to get his career back on track.

Watford have announced that striker Mauro Zarate has joined Al Nasr on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old played only three games for the Premier League club following his arrival from Fiorentina in January before suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The striker has not made a competitive appearance under Marco Silva and has been allowed to move to the United Arab Emirates until the end of the 2017-18 campaign, although Watford have the option to recall him in January.

Al Nasr, coached by former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli, have one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three league matches of the new season.