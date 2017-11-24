Watford manager Marco Silva thinks diving bans are good for the league - and warns his players to behave

Watford boss Marco Silva has spoken to his players about retrospective bans for diving.

Players face two-match suspensions if they are deemed to have successfully deceived match officials under the new law that kicked in this season.

While Hornets winger Richarlison was cleared of any wrongdoing after earning a contentious penalty against Arsenal last month, Everton striker Oumar Niasse this week became the first Premier League player punished under the rules after winning a spot-kick at Crystal Palace last weekend.

When asked if he had talked to his squad about potential sanctions for simulation, Silva replied: "Yes, sure."

The 40-year-old Portuguese, who takes his team to Newcastle on Saturday, also believes the changes will improve football.

"Sometimes it's only the people who played football knows what's happened really in that moment," he added.

"It's not easy but OK, now the referees and the officials have this help.

"I think it's good for them and I think it's good for the competition.

"I don't see anything bad for us as a team and our players. We try to play fair football."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described the decision to award Watford a penalty for Hector Bellerin's adjudged foul on Richarlison at Vicarage Road on October 14 as "scandalous".

However, the Football Association disagreed and backed the judgement of referee Neil Swarbrick.

Everton have now been left feeling aggrieved after Senegal forward Niasse was deemed to have dived following a challenge with Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Speaking about the two incidents, Silva continued: "I cannot compare one thing with the other.

"The situation with Richarlison, I think it's clear for everybody it's not a dive, it's too clear.

"Niasse, it's the decision of the panel. I cannot talk about that. If it's one player in my team then I will talk about the situation."