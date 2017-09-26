Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah to undergo knee surgery after training ground injury

Chalobah has been one of the stars of Watford's season since moving from Chelsea: Getty

Watford and England midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is set for a few months on the sidelines as he set to undergo knee surgery this week.

Chalobah fractured a knee-cap in training last week, forcing him out of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Swansea City, and over the weekend he decided with club staff whether he would be operated on.

Watford decided early this week that Chalobah would undergo surgery, and he is expected to be out for roughly two to three months.

Chalobah has been one of the stars of Watford’s season since completing his £5.5million move from Chelsea in the summer. He started Watford’s first five Premier League games and even forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the last two games, but he did not make his senior debut.

Chalobah had made a promising start to the season

He will now miss the October internationals against Slovenia and Lithuania as well as the pencilled-in friendlies in November too. But Watford hope to have him back before Christmas.

“Whilst we can’t put an exact timeline on his recovery, we are expecting to see him re-integrating into the squad well before the New Year,” said Performance Director Gavin Benjafield.