Watford resurgence continues with thumping win as clouds continue to gather over Newcastle

You could not ignore the jeers; they rattled round a rapidly-emptying stadium when a chastening 90 minutes had finished.

Marco Silva left St James’ Park with three goals, three points and another notch on a CV that must impress Everton a bit more with each day that their own crisis deepens.

But it was the disillusionment of the Tyneside public that told you all is not well with the city’s football club.

So much energy has been lost in the midst of Amanda Stanley’s attempted takeover, which saw a first bid refused last week. Of more pressing concern is the actual team, which still lacks the centre forward, number ten and left back that it needed in the summer.

Newcastle have conceded seven goals now in their last two games. The loss of Jamaal Lascelles is important, but the frequency with which Watford were able to gallop through, and the chances missed, is why there is mounting concern.