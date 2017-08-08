Watford sign Chelsea and Man United target Richarlison

The Brazilian has joined the Hornets from Fluminense, despite reported interest from both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho

Watford have secured the signing of forward Richarlison from Fluminense on a five-year contract.

The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.

Richarlison is the latest in a string of new recruits, with Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley having already signed up under new Watford boss Marco Silva.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for his former club.

Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

