Watford snatch last-gasp winner against desperately disappointing Arsenal to move into the top four

Yet another Watford fightback condemned Arsenal to a painful defeat at Vicarage Road this evening. 1-0 down with 19 minutes left, Watford turned the game on its head as Troy Deeney’s penalty drew things level before Tom Cleverley slammed home the winner in the last minute of normal time. Watford have scored some celebrated late goals recently but none as important as this.

Having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Per Mertesacker’s header, Arsenal should have killed the game when Mesut Ozil missed an easy chance to make it 2-0 just before Richarlison won the penalty that Deeney converted. It was a deeply frustrating evening for Arsene Wenger as first Danny Welbeck and then Laurent Koscielny limped off injured. That could put even more pressure on an Arsenal defence that is already struggling with injuries.

Arsenal’s opening goal came from an unlikely source. Mertesacker has slipped into the background over the last few years at Arsenal. He missed almost all of last season with a knee injury only to be thrust back into the picture for the FA Cup final, his only start, where he played brilliantly. This season he has only played in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup but with Shkodran Mustafi injured, here he was, back in the foreground.

This was Mertesacker’s first Premier League start since April 2016 and he marked it with his first league goal since December 2013. Holding off Tom Cleverley, getting a run on Adrian Mariappa, he used his height advantage to head in Granit Xhaka’s inswinging corner to put Arsenal 1-0 up, five minutes before half time.

That was exactly what Arsenal needed because up until that point this had been a game so tight and even it felt as if it would take a set piece, or a moment of individual brilliance to break it open. Marco Silva had matched Arsenal’s formation with his own 3-4-3 and his team matched the opposition for energy and skill. If anything Watford had shaded it, as Adboulaye Doucoure impressed again in midfield, making their best opening too with a sharp cross that Roberto Pereyra could not head in.