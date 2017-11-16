Watford stand firm over Marco Silva despite £10m offer from Everton

Everton are prepared to double Marco Silva's wages to persuade him to take the job: Getty

Watford are standing firm in the face of renewed interest from Everton in manager Marco Silva.

Everton have been trying all week to prise Silva away from Vicarage Road and have offered £10million in compensation for the Portuguese manager. But Watford rejected Everton’s opening offer, made on Monday morning, out of hand.

Negotiations through intermediaries have continued since but when Everton tried to renew direct contact on Wednesday they were rebuffed.

Despite the strength of Everton’s interest, and Silva’s interest in speaking to them, Watford have been resolute in their stance all week. They do not want to lose their manager in November – it is club policy not to change during the season – and because Silva does not have a release clause, they have no reason to negotiate with Everton.

No sum of compensation, they believe, would be worth the disruption of having to replace Silva at this stage in the season. Next summer they may be more open to compensation offers for Silva, but not now.

Silva has impressed at Vicarage Road (Liverpool FC via Getty Images) More

The result is a deadlock and the onus is on Everton, or on Silva himself, to break it. If they do not then Silva will simply continue as Watford manager. He is due to give a press conference at Watford’s training ground on Friday, ahead of their match with West Ham United this weekend. Everton, meanwhile, must continue their search for Ronald Koeman’s successor elsewhere.

