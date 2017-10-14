Watford vs Arsenal, Premier League - news, injuries and suspensions

Watford welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road as the Premier League returns following a two-week international break.

Arsenal are on an unbeaten run of six wins in seven matches following the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, while eighth-placed Watford have lost just one Premier League game all season.

It's today, so Saturday October 14.

5:30pm.

You can watch live coverage of Arsenal's trip to Vicarage Road on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning from 5pm.

Arsenal are facing the prospect of a defensive crisis this Saturday, with Laurent Koscielny not back in full training and Shkodran Mustafi likely to miss an extended period with a suspected thigh tear.

The good news for Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck have both returned to full training following brief injury lay-offs.

Asked whether Alexis Sanchez was likely to feature at Vicarage Road, Wenger said he would have to assess the 28-year-old's fitness after Chile's World Cup disappointment.

Arsene Wenger remains uncertain whether Alexis Sanchez will be fit enough to start for Arsenal

“I will have to speak with him, I watched the whole game [ against Brazil]. He got some special treatment in this game. It was a very physical game. Mentally I will have to assess the situation,” said Wenger.

Sanchez has failed to score in his last five Premier League appearances for Arsenal: his longest goal-drought since October 2015 when he went 11 games without a goal.

Nathaniel Chalobah is facing an extended period out injured

Watford will be without their £5.5m summer signing Nathaniel Chalobah.

The England international is due to have knee surgery after injuring himself during training.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney is likely to retain his place in the starting line-up, despite failing to score in his last 13 Premier League games.

What are they saying?

Arsene Wenger

"They are a strong side. They have strong results, they’re a balanced team who are dangerous and play good football. They’re tough opponents for everybody. "He [Silva] has impressed, because I think Watford play good football. He was at Hull where he had a very good start as well and overall I think he has done very well."

Marco Silva

“I feel well. Normal,” he says of his new life on the outskirts of London. “I can adapt really fast in every situation. I came here to create something, to work really hard, to put my philosophy into the club. "That’s what I’m here to do, to pass something to the players. And after, I’ll make sure everything is normal in my life. It’s OK. Everything is OK.”

What are the betting odds?

Watford win 9/2

Arsenal win 4/7

Draw 3/1

What's our prediction?

Watford have been pretty impressive under Marco Silva this season, but they were taken apart by Man City at Vicarage Road last month and another thumping could be on the cards this Saturday with Arsenal finally finding some form and consistency.

Prediction: Watford 1-4 Arsenal