Watford vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will hope to push themselves back into the title mix by beating Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

After losing two in a row in August, the Gunners have won six of their past seven games and earned a respectable 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

They are now six points back of Manchester City and Manchester United but will not have it easy against Watford, who could overtake them with a win.

Game Watford vs Arsenal Date Saturday, October 14 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 or by stream via the BT Sport app.