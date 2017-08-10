Watford vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool get their 2017-18 Premier League campaign started with an away trip to Watford on Saturday, August 12.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the league last season and they will be aiming to improve that this year, but they must start well if they are to peel away from their rivals.

Watford, on the other hand, narrowly avoided relegation last term, but, with a new coach in Marco Silva at the helm, they will embark on the new challenge with a sense of optimism.

Game Watford vs Liverpool Date Saturday August 12 Time 12:30 (BST) / 07:30 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.

In the US, the game between Watford and Liverpool will be broadcast live on NBCSN and viewers also have the option to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without Adam Lallana, who is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, while Nathaniel Clyne is also ruled out.

Daniel Sturridge is considered a doubt after sustaining a slight thigh problem during the Reds' pre-season friendly win over Bayern Munich and Philippe Coutinho could also sit the game out as a precaution due to a back complaint.

However, James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane are all fit and ready to play.

Potential Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Matip, Lovren; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino

