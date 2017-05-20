Watford vs Manchester City: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

City won 2-0 in their last encounter with Watford: Getty

Walter Mazzarri takes charge of Watford for the final time against a Manchester City side needing at least a point to guarantee Champions League qualification.

The Hornets’ Italian head coach has only been in charge at Vicarage Road for one season, leading his team to Premier League safety. However, following talks with the Hertfordshire club’s board this week it was decided that the Pozzo family would look to appoint a ninth manager since their takeover in 2012.

The 55-year-old’s final fixture at the helm comes against Pep Guardiola’s third-placed team, who are still not assured of a top-four finish. Victory in Hertfordshire would seal third for the Citizens, while a draw would be enough for at least fourth. Lose, however, and the Etihad club would leave the door open for Liverpool and Arsenal to potentially overtake them.

What time does it start?

Watford vs Manchester City kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 2 from 14.45 BST. Highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Pablo Zabaleta. Nine years after arriving at the Etihad, the Argentine defender makes his final City appearance at Vicarage Road. Afforded a rousing reception at the Citizens’ last home game of the season against West Brom on Tuesday, the 32-year-old will want to bow out by helping secure his side’s Champions League place.

Best stat…

1989: The year when Watford last tasted victory against Manchester City. On that occasion, Tony Coton scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Hornets in the old Second Division.

Remember when…

Goals by Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho handed City a 2-0 win over Watford in August 2015.

Player to watch…

Gabriel Jesus. The 20-year-old has hit form at just the right time for City, scoring three and claiming two assists in his last four appearances. Another goal by the Brazilian would go a long way towards securing a top four finish for Guardiola.

Past three-meetings…

Manchester City 2 (Zabaleta, Silva) Watford 0, Premier League, December 2016

Watford 1 (Watson) Manchester City 2 (Toure, Aguero), Premier League, January 2016

Manchester City 2 (Sterling, Zabaleta) Watford 0, Premier League, August 2015

Form guide…

Watford: WLLLLL

Manchester City: LDDWWW

Odds…

Watford to win: 15/2

Manchester City to win: 3/8

Draw: 7/2

