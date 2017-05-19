Watford vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City are all but certain to qualify for next season's Champions League but may require a victory at Watford on Sunday to go straight into the group stage and avoid a play-off tie.

Pep Guardiola's team currently sit in third place, two points ahead of Liverpool and three clear of Arsenal. They also have the best goal difference of the three sides, but not by an insurmountable margin.

While a draw at Vicarage Road will ensure City participate in Europe's top competition, it could put them at risk of dropping down to fourth if Liverpool can beat Middlesbrough at home by three goals.

Game Watford vs Manchester City Date Sunday, May 21, 2017 Time 15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 2 and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports 2 Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on the USA Network and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream USA Network NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Watford players Goalkeepers Gomes, Pantilimon, Arlauskis Defenders Britos, Holebas, Zuniga, Dja Djedje, Janmaat, Mariappa, Mason Midfielders Doucoure, Behrami, Amrabat, Watson, Capoue, Cleverley Forwards Deeney, Success, Okaka, Niang

Watford could have no fit centre-backs available, with Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul and Christian Kabasele injured and Sebastian Prodl suspended. That leaves Miguel Britos, who is battling to make his comeback after a calf problem, and Adrian Mariappa, who faces a late fitness test after suffering a knee injury in training.

Roberto Pereyra and Mauro Zarate are also out while Troy Deeney, whose relationship with Walter Mazzarri has come under scrutiny, has missed training due to a hip problem.

Potential starting XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Britos, Mariappa, Holebas; Capoue, Doucoure, Cleverley; Amrabat, Okaka, Niang.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Caballero, Gunn Defenders Sagna, Kompany, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Clichy, Otamendi, Stones, Adarabioyo Midfielders Fernando, Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Garcia, Diaz Forwards Sterling, Aguero, Iheanacho, Nolito, Jesus

City have known absentees in Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and Claudio Bravo but no fresh concerns.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Man City are 3/10 favourites to win away from home, according to Oddschecker, with Watford priced at 13/1 and the draw available at 11/2.

Betting: Watford vs Man City

Sergio Aguero is the 13/5 favourite to score first, with Gabriel Jesus rated at 11/4 and Troy Deeney the top choice for the hosts at 12/1.

