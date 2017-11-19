Watford vs West Ham - live: What time does it start, what are the odds and where can I watch it?

West Ham and Watford go head to head at Vicarage Road: Getty

David Moyes kicks off his reign as West Ham manager on Sunday when his side travel to London rivals Watford.

The former Everton boss has been tasked with steering the Hammers out of the relegation zone, with the side currently sat on nine points in 18th.

They take on a Watford side that started the season in impressive form but have failed to win in their last three games.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 4pm on Sunday 19 November at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 3.30pm.

It’s a big game for?

David Moyes. After failing at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, Moyes has, rather amazingly, been handed a lifeline to get his career back on track and restore a shred of credibility to his reputation. If he’s to turn around West Ham’s fortunes, as well as his own, an impressive win today is essential.

Head to head…

Watford 1 West Ham United 1, Premier League, February 2017

West Ham United 2 Watford 4, Premier League, September 2016

West Ham United 3 Watford 1, Premier League, April 2016

Form guide…

Watford: LLLWDW

West Ham: LDWLDW

Odds…

Watford to win: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

West Ham United to win: 13/5