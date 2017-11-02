Watson listed limited by Texans amid torn ACL fears

Deshaun Watson is leading the race for NFL Rookie of the Year, but the Houston Texans reportedly fear his season could be over.

The Houston Texans listed star quarterback Deshaun Watson as limited in practice on Thursday amid fears he has suffered a torn ACL.

According to NFL Media, Watson went down with a non-contact injury in practice on Thursday and the Texans are reportedly concerned it could end his season.

Watson is said to have gone down on a normal drill in which he was running the read option and he could face an eight to nine-month rehab process.

The rookie QB played with a torn ACL in his freshman year at Clemson, but this injury appears to be beyond that.

In seven games (six starts) for the Texans this season, Watson has thrown for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was on pace for the most TD passes by a rookie in NFL history and had looked a certainty for Rookie of the Year.

Tom Savage is in line to start this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, who announced on Thursday that their star QB Andrew Luck will not play this season.