The Ashes: Waugh tells Aussie captain Smith to control emotions

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has some advice for Steve Smith, urging the skipper to keep his cool during the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Australia will host rivals England in a five-Test series, starting in Brisbane on November 23, as Smith and the hosts attempt to wrestle back the Urn.

It looms as Smith's first Ashes as captain of Australia and all eyes will be on the star batsman, who is known for his emotional and fiery demeanour.

Waugh, however, wants the 28-year-old Smith to keep his emotions in check against Joe Root and the tourists.

"The only advice I'd say for Steve this series is maybe not show so much emotion when you're in the field," Waugh – who enjoyed eight Test victories over England and two as captain – told cricket.com.au.

READ MORE: Smith hoping to exploit England's middle order

READ MORE: The Ashes 2017-18 - All the important dates

"The camera is always on you as a captain. If you're negative in your body language or you're kicking the ground, it's going to be magnified 100 times.

"The only thing I'd say to him is keep your emotions in check a bit more."

Waugh continued: "I almost talked to myself when someone would drop a catch or the bowlers weren't doing well.

"You almost want to show something either verbally or physically but you knew that there's every chance it would be replayed on the big screen and the whole team will be watching five seconds later.

"It's about staying in control, composed even if you're a bit ruffled or the steam is coming out your ears.

"Don't let anybody know that. You've always got to stay in charge because people look at you for guidance here, they look for you to lead the way."