Wawrinka 'killing the cones' on return to practice

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka looked in fine form as he returned to the practice courts.

Stan Wawrinka showed his backhand has not suffered from a lack of action as he posted a video of him practicing for the first time since suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon.

Wawrinka needed ice on his left knee in-between games during his four-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev in early July, and the Swiss has not featured since.

He has since been joined on the sidelines by Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, but the 32-year-old's return does not look too far away.

The world number seven – who will miss the ATP Finals in London due to the injury – took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide an update on his recovery, and there were plenty of positives.

In the video, Wawrinka connects beautifully with a cross-court backhand, and celebrates with a mini-fist pump.

Along with the video, he posted: "First practice since July! Sooooo happy and excited!! Already killing the cones with the backhand!!"