Wawrinka searching for new coach after Norman split

After over four years working together, Magnus Norman has ended his coaching role with Stan Wawrinka to spend more time with his family.

Stan Wawrinka has paid tribute to former coach Magnus Norman after the Swede called time on their four-year working relationship.

Norman helped turn Wawrinka from a hot prospect into a grand slam champion after taking over in 2013, the Swiss winning the Australian Open less than a year into their partnership.

Further major titles followed at the 2015 French Open and the US Open a year later.

Wawrinka has been a consistent performer under the guidance of Norman and almost secured a fourth grand slam title in Paris this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Injury has hampered his season, though, the 32-year-old having not played since his surprise first-round exit to Daniil Medvedev at SW19 in July due to a knee problem.

His return in 2018 will see a new man in his box after Norman decided to focus on family life, rather than travelling the world with Wawrinka.

"After much thought I have decided to dedicate my future to my family," Norman said in a widely reported statement.

"With two young kids at home, now is the right time for me to be with them. I could not have had a better player to work with and this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make.

"I'm really honoured to have worked with Stan, who is a great tennis player, but more importantly a fantastic person."

Wawrinka paid tribute to his departing coach, saying: "I would like to thank Magnus for the amazing four years we had together.

"I will always be grateful for the work and the time he spent on me to make me improve and become a three times grand slam champion.

"He was not only part of my team but also part of the family. For now I'm focusing on my rehabilitation and I will take time to decide with my team the necessary next steps."