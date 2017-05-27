Wawrinka on Swiss roll with Geneva triumph

The Geneva Open provided home comforts for Stan Wawrinka once again as the Swiss kept hold of his title ahead of the French Open.

Stan Wawrinka fought back from a set down to retain his Geneva Open title and end Mischa Zverev's hopes of a maiden ATP Tour crown.

The Swiss enjoyed home success once again after the three-time grand slam champion overcame a slow start to record a 4-6 6-3 6-3 triumph on Saturday.

Zverev, competing in only his second singles final after his last-four win over Kei Nishikori, staved off break points in his opening service game before breaking to love.

That sparked a run of three successive games that went against the serve, leaving the German with a lead that he held on to.

But his challenge faded in the second set, with the 29-year-old broken at the first opportunity as unforced errors crept in.

From there Wawrinka kept his cool to level it up and he dug deep in a hard-fought decider to claim a morale-boosting triumph ahead of the French Open, where he was crowned champion in 2015.

The world number three faces Jozef Kovalik in the opening round at Roland Garros this year.

