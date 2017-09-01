Wayne Rooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink-driving' near his Cheshire home

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, it has been reported.

The Everton striker was reportedly stopped near his home in Prestbury by Cheshire Police on Thursday night after an evening out.

Earlier in the night, the footballer had been pictured at the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge, with the image appearing on Instagram at 10pm. The photograph was later deleted once reports of Rooney’s alleged arrest became public.

View photos Wayne Rooney was pictured at Bubble Room in Alderley Edge last night (Instagram/Jack Mciver) More

Rooney was detained overnight, The Mirror reported.

Rooney, 31, is England's all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in 119 appearances and last week announced his international retirement after leaving Manchester United to return to his boy-hood club Everton, meaning he is not with the England squad in Malta ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

His alleged arrest comes 13 years to the day that he joined United, where he went on to become the club’s record goalscorer and captain before departing earlier in the summer.

The Croxteth-born striker recently announced that he and wife, Colleen, are expecting their fourth child to join their three sons Klay, Kai and Kit.

The alleged incident also comes 10 months after he was seen “stumbling around” at a wedding reception following England’s 2018 World Cup qualifier victory over Scotland, in which the then-captain was said to be in a state where he could “hardly speak” after crashing the party with other members of the squad.

Having spent the last 12 years living in Prestbury, Rooney and his family are planning to move into a new £10m mansion in the Cheshire countryside.