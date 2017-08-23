Wayne Rooney's career in pictures 2003 to 2017 as England captain retires from international football

England's captain and all time record goal scorer Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

Rooney became the youngest player to represent England when he made his debut against Australia in 2003 at 17 years and 111 days old.

Now 31, Rooney retires having scored 53 times in 119 appearances, overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 49 in a World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in 2015.

Rooney made his England bow after breaking into the Everton first-team before going on to enjoy a highly successful career at Manchester United.

He returned to Goodison Park this summer after being dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate.

"It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches," Rooney said, explaining his decision to retire.

"I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

"It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me.

"But I believe now is the time to bow out."

