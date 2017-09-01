Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving

The Everton striker was stopped by Cheshire police on Thursday evening and questioned

Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving, Cheshire Police have confirmed following widespread reports on Friday morning.

The Everton striker, who recently retired from international football, was reportedly stopped by Cheshire police on Thursday evening.

Rooney has been released on bail until September 18, when he will appear in court.

A spokesman for the local police force said: "Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday September 1, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

"Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18, 2017."

It is claimed that Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer, was seen spending the evening at the Bubble Room, a bar and restaurant near to his home, prior to his arrest.

The 31-year-old has lived in Cheshire with his wife, Coleen, and their children, Kai, Klay and Kit, for over 12 years.

Coleen recently announced that she is expecting a fourth child with Rooney, with the next addition to their family set to arrive in 2018.

Rooney, naturally, saw no reason to move home when he completed his transfer from Manchester United to Everton, and has enjoyed a fine start to the season at his boyhood club.

Signed amid an aggressive summer of recruitment from Everton, Rooney on his debut against Stoke City, and also netted in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.