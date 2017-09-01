Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving in VW Beetle at 2am, Cheshire Police say

Wayne Rooney has been charged for drink-driving by Cheshire police: Getty

Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving after being pulled over in the early hours of Friday morning while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle, Cheshire Police have confirmed.

A statement issued on Friday afternoon confirmed that 31-year-old Rooney was stopped by police shortly after 02am following a night out on Thursday.

The statement read: “Cheshire police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow.

“The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

“Wayne Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

“Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 18/9/2017.”

