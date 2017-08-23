Wayne Rooney retires: Former England captain reveals his biggest regret as he teases future coaching role

Wayne Rooney has revealed his biggest regret from his England career is failing to win a major tournament during the famously labelled “golden era” following his international retirement.

Having been linked with a return to the England set-up after being dropped from Gareth Southgate’s squad in the summer, Rooney decided the time was right to end his 14-year international career, despite the manager’s desire to call him up for next month’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

The 31-year-old, who took over the England captaincy from Steven Gerrard following the 2014 World Cup, issued a statement to Press Association to reveal his decision, and he also explained what he regrets most about his Three Lions’ career.

"One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side,” Rooney said.

"Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.”

The Everton forward, who left Manchester United in the summer after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford, retires as England’s leading goalscorer with 53 goals in 119 appearances.

However, he signed off his statement with a teasing hint that his time with England may not be over entirely. After expressing his hope to see England lift a major trophy in the future without him so he can enjoy the success as a fan, he also teased that he could be able to be a part of it “in any capacity”, potentially opening the door to a future coaching role with the England set-up.

"One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan - or in any capacity,” he added.

Rooney will continue to play for his club, having returned to Everton in July, but he will no longer remain available for England’s World Cup qualifiers throughout the season, meaning he will not feature at the 2018 World Cup that would have represented his seventh major tournament after representing the Three Lions at all European Championships and World Cups since 2004 barring Euro 2008.