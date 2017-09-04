Wayne Rooney reveals which Manchester United player got Alex Ferguson's 'hairdryer treatment' the most

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he and Ryan Giggs bore the brunt of most of Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 'hairdryer treatments' while at Manchester United.

The Scot has long claimed he only used his unique brand of man-management on a handful of times during his glittering tenure at Old Trafford.

Rooney remembers it well even now but understands why he and Giggs were singled out over their teammates.

"That happened with me and Giggsy more than anyone. We were the players he had a go at most," he said in an interview on talkSPORT. "But he knew when he had a go at us two, the characters we were meant we would go out and improve.

"There were little things like if you were under 25 you couldn’t have a sports car. He was the best but he never complicated anything.

"Nowadays sometimes there is a bit too much information, too much thought going into it. Sometimes all you need is ‘You’re better than them, go and win it’.

"He had the balance right and his man-management was second to none. He knew the players he could have a go at and those he needed to put his arm round."