Wayne Rooney still has goals to offer for England, insists Everton teammate Phil Jagielka

Phil Jagielka believes Everton teammate Wayne Rooney still has unfinished business with England and insists that the player “looks as good as ever” following his return to Goodison Park this summer.

Rooney, who rejoined his boyhood club for an undisclosed fee following a 13-year stint at Manchester United, has made a strong start to life with the Toffees, scoring two goals in as many games after an encouraging offseason with the club.

The decision to leave United for Everton was met with a mixed response, however, with certain critics questioning whether England’s all-time top goalscorer would be capable of carving out a place in Ronald Koeman’s squad.

But Rooney has impressed to date with Everton and Jagielka believes that the forward, who he describes as one of the club's “best players”, still “has more goals to go for” with the national side.

“Wayne and his team mates never doubt him, so I am not sure why people would doubt him,” the defender said after Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

“He has proven when he is given a chance to play a number of games, he normally scores a number of goals, so his record for his country and his teams has been second to none and so far for us, in pre-season and in the league and in our brief European stint, he has been one of our best players and hopefully that will continue.

“I think Wayne with the season he had last season, with him not being given the chance to play [for England] as much as he would have liked, and he is concentrating on his football at Everton and if England comes knocking, obviously he is younger than me and he has more goals to go for. I am sure he will be happy.”

Jagielka added that Rooney’s form bodes well for Everton as they bid to build upon last season’s success and push for a spot in the Champions League.

“Like I said before, game-wise I think he ran the most today, he has been putting it in, he has been pretty much our best player throughout pre-season, so he looks fit and sharp, scores goals, so there is not much more that we will be looking for him to do.

“I have been lucky enough to play with Wayne a number of times and he looks as good as ever now, as hungry as ever and hopefully that is a good sign for us.”