Wayne Rooney trolls Manchester City fans four years after celebrating in front of them following United goal

Wayne Rooney celebrates in front of the same supporters that saw him score for United four years ago: Getty

Wayne Rooney was evidently delighted to troll Manchester City fans after renewing their long rivalry with a goal for Everton in their 1-1 draw on Monday night, in which he celebrated in front of the very same supporters that he did so nearly five years ago.

The 31-year-old Everton striker returned to the club after a 13-year career with Manchester United, where he became a constant thorn in the side of City fans who had to see him score a number of goals against their side in the Manchester derby.

One of those occasions was the 3-2 victory over City in United’s title-winning 2012/13 season, where the England striker scored twice to set-up Robin van Persie to net the winner in the final minute. After scoring his second goal on 9 December 2012, Rooney celebrated with teammates Rafael and Antonio Valencia in front of City’s North Stand.

Four years and eight months later, Rooney netted the opening goal for the Toffees on Monday night - his 200th Premier League goal - and promptly celebrated in front of the same stand, his hands cupped to his ears to rub in the sight of their old nemesis scoring yet again.

Yet one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the exact same fans in the image that were there in December 2012, who were amazing pulling the same offensive gesture in Rooney’s direction.

View photos Rooney scored two goals against City on 9 December 2012 (Getty) More

View photos Wayne Rooney celebrates in front of the same supporters that saw him score for United four years ago (Getty) More

The tweet, posted first by @kamikazemufc. Immediately went viral, having been shared more than 28,000 times and gaining over 42,000 likes.

4 years later. Wayne Rooney still pissing these two City fans off #mufc pic.twitter.com/ajoBeOKCnp — Adam (@kamikazemufc) August 21, 2017

Rooney soon took to Twitter himself to make note of the picture and add insult to injury, with the United record goalscorer adding: "Always nice to see a few familiar faces."

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

Speaking after the game, Rooney was evidently delighted with another goal at the Etihad Stadium, having scored in both of the Premier League appearances for Everton so far this season and single-handedly winning them four points along the way.

"What, again?” joked Rooney when asked about how sweet it was to score at his old rivals’ ground.

"Of course, it was nice obviously with my history with Manchester United. I've scored a few times here.

Read More