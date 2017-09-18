What is Wayne Rooney's net worth and how much does the Everton star earn?

Wayne Rooney may have taken a pay cut to join Everton, but he remains one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

The former England captain was on a huge £300,000-a-week deal at Manchester United but that figure has reportedly been reduced by around 50% at Goodison Park.

Over the course of his superb top-flight career so far, though, Rooney has become one of the wealthiest players in English and even world football.

What is Rooney's salary?

Rooney was reportedly paid a basic wage of £250,000 a week at Manchester United that rose to £300,000 when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for.

It was due to run until the summer of 2019, meaning Rooney could have continued to bank it to the tune of over £30 million in total, but instead he chose to take a pay cut to rejoin Everton in search of first-team football.

Now Rooney earns around £150,000 a week, though that is still a considerable outlay for the Toffees. His contract was so big, in fact, that United allowed him to leave on a free transfer rather than demanding a fee.

It was widely agreed that Rooney was the highest-paid player in the Premier League until last summer, when Paul Pogba bagged a contract said to be worth £290,000 a week in base salary.

How much does Rooney earn per minute/hour/day?

If we assume Rooney takes home £150,000 a week at Everton, he earns the following amounts before any of his other sponsorship deals or other interests are put into the equation:

Timeframe Earnings Per second £0.24 Per minute £14.88 Per hour £892 Per day £21,428 Per week £150,000 Per month £650,000 Per year £7.8m Full contract £15.6m

What sponsorship deals does Rooney have?

Rooney's boot sponsorship deal is with Nike and is reportedly worth £1m a year to the 31-year-old.

Late in 2015, it was reported that Adidas were trying to snap Rooney up months after taking over the production of United's kit, but that switch did not materialise.

When Rooney was facing scrutiny for alleged infidelity in British newspapers in 2010, the Daily Mail estimated the value of his four main endorsement deals - with Nike, Harper Collins, EA Sports and Coca-Cola - was worth over £2.5m.

Coca-Cola, however, ended its £600,000-a-year relationship with him amid the allegations.

