What is Wayne Rooney's net worth and how much does the Everton star earn?

Wayne Rooney may have taken a pay cut to join Everton, but he remains one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.
The former England captain was on a huge £300,000-a-week deal at Manchester United but that figure has reportedly been reduced by around 50% at Goodison Park.
Over the course of his superb top-flight career so far, though, Rooney has become one of the wealthiest players in English and even world football.
What is Rooney's salary?
Rooney was reportedly paid a basic wage of £250,000 a week at Manchester United that rose to £300,000 when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for.
It was due to run until the summer of 2019, meaning Rooney could have continued to bank it to the tune of over £30 million in total, but instead he chose to take a pay cut to rejoin Everton in search of first-team football.
Now Rooney earns around £150,000 a week, though that is still a considerable outlay for the Toffees. His contract was so big, in fact, that United allowed him to leave on a free transfer rather than demanding a fee.
It was widely agreed that Rooney was the highest-paid player in the Premier League until last summer, when Paul Pogba bagged a contract said to be worth £290,000 a week in base salary.
How much does Rooney earn per minute/hour/day?
If we assume Rooney takes home £150,000 a week at Everton, he earns the following amounts before any of his other sponsorship deals or other interests are put into the equation:
|Timeframe
|Earnings
|Per second
|£0.24
|Per minute
|£14.88
|Per hour
|£892
|Per day
|£21,428
|Per week
|£150,000
|Per month
|£650,000
|Per year
|£7.8m
|Full contract
|£15.6m
What sponsorship deals does Rooney have?
Rooney's boot sponsorship deal is with Nike and is reportedly worth £1m a year to the 31-year-old.
Late in 2015, it was reported that Adidas were trying to snap Rooney up months after taking over the production of United's kit, but that switch did not materialise.
When Rooney was facing scrutiny for alleged infidelity in British newspapers in 2010, the Daily Mail estimated the value of his four main endorsement deals - with Nike, Harper Collins, EA Sports and Coca-Cola - was worth over £2.5m.
Coca-Cola, however, ended its £600,000-a-year relationship with him amid the allegations.
Slightly bizarrely, United have also started to push players into spin-off movie trailers over the past couple of years - and none more so than Rooney while he was at the club.
He was front and centre of an Independence Day: Resurgence promo last year and saw his ageing and downturn in form used to push the new Wolverine film in February.
What businesses does Rooney have?
Beyond his personal property investment and spending on things like cars and racehorses, Rooney seems to keep his business decisions pretty low key.
In 2013, he was reported as being part of a partnership, along with cricketer Kevin Pietersen and businessman-turned-TV-personality Theo Paphitis, that invested in small businesses. As far as Rooney's overall worth goes the sums were pretty low, with each party putting in around £200,000.
Occasionally other interests pop up here and there. One that emerged last year was a hotel in Newcastle, which has been backed by a number of Newcastle United players past and present as well as a few other recognisable Premier League names.
What charity work does Rooney do?
Rooney works with a number of charities close to him and his wife, Coleen, in the north-west of England and they benefited hugely from the Man United veteran's testimonial match last year.
The Rooneys donated all of the £1.2m proceeds from the match against Everton to four organisations - the NSPCC, for whom Wayne is an ambassador, Claire House Children's Hospice, Alder Hey Children's Charity and the Manchester United Foundation.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United Foundation will use the cash to set up a Wayne Rooney scholarship to help children from deprived areas go into further education.
Through his own Wayne Rooney Foundation, Rooney hopes to raise £5m for various causes in 2017.
What is Rooney's net worth?
Rooney's net worth is estimated at around the £100m mark based on his career earnings so far.
The Englishman had the chance to bolster his fortune massively by moving to the Chinese Super League earlier this year, but chose to turn down that gold rush and stay in the Premier League.
It remains to be seen what direction Rooney will go in, whether it be football-related or otherwise, when he hangs up his boots - but one of his most famous predecessors as England skipper, David Beckham, has shown there are plenty of possibilities to explore.