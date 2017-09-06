Wayne Shaw fined and banned from football for two months over 'piegate'

Wayne Shaw resigned from his position at Sutton United after 'piegate': Getty

Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and suspended from all football activity for two months for breaching betting rules over ‘piegate’.

Shaw was on the bench for Sutton in their FA Cup fifth round match with Arsenal, before which one bookmaker took bets on whether he would be televised eating a pie.

Shaw was indeed shown eating a pie and was subsequently charged with intentionally influencing a football betting market, a breach of FA Rule E5(a).

Shaw denied the charge, insisting that his conduct was just “banter”, but he faced an independent regulatory commission hearing today who fined and banned him.

He resigned from Sutton United in the wake of the incident at the request of the management. He has been working for AFC Totton, of the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South and West, as their commercial manager.