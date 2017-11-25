Wazito ace upbeat ahead of NSL season-ender

Mugalia is set to miss the crunch match after injuring his ribs in the match against Nakuru All Stars

Wazito FC winger Bob Mugalia is optimistic his team will bag maximum points against Kenya Police on Saturday and qualify for the Kenyan Premier League.

Mugalia is set to miss the crunch match after injuring his ribs in the match against Nakuru All Stars but remains optimistic of a positive result from his compatriots.

The Frank Ouna led side needs a win to automatically seal a place in the top tier. Leaders Ushuru and second-placed Vihiga United face each other in another match to be played on Saturday.

Mugalia, however, says they will not underrate the officers.

"This is a match I am sure we can get maximum points if we stick to our game plan and take the chances. We are well prepared and I hope we will get the result we need to get promoted to the top tier.

"But it will be a tough match because Police will also want to win. We expect to get a good result and be among the top two teams."

Wazito won 2-0 in the first leg.