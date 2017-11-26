Wazito coach on cloud nine after promotion

Overwhelmed Ouna was quick to laud his players for an excellent display throughout the season

Wazito FC head coach Frank Ouna is still on cloud nine following his team's promotion to the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

A brace from both Dennis Gicheru and Kennedy Ayako plus a Zachary Gathu strike was enough to down Kenya Police 5-2 at Narok Stadium.

a jovial Ouna was quick to laud his players for an excellent display throughout the season.

"Right now I still cannot think straight! This is a historic moment for us as a team, and we are happy with what we have achieved.

The players have been excellent and have been giving their best consistently.

I am also grateful for what the management has been doing, it has been at the forefront to ensure that we are comfortable on and off the pitch.

"Well, now we need to do proper planning for next season because we all know it will not be an easy ride."

Vihiga United won the championship with eighty points, with Wazito finishing second and Ushuru third.