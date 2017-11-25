Wazito gains maiden KPL promotion

Steve Njunge concentration lapses gave Police a consolation courtesy of David Oluoch but Wazito had done enough to win

Wazito FC sealed their maiden Kenyan Premier League promotion after downing Kenya Police 5-2 on the final day of National Super League action on Saturday at Narok Stadium

Frank Ouna led side came into the match aware that maximum points were enough to send them to the top tier irrespective of the outcome of the match between Ushuru and eventual winners, Vihiga United.

The visitors started well and were rewarded earlier on when an opposing defender handled the ball in the danger zone.

Dennis Gicheru sent goalkeeper Manga Michael the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

Kennedy Ayako made it 2-0 minutes later after receiving a perfect pass from the midfield.

However, the home team halved the scores courtesy of Kevin Ouma.

Wazito had different ideas though as the impressive Joseph Waithera left the goalkeeper and defenders for dead before feeding Zachary Gathu who made no mistake.

Ayako and Gicheru completed their brace after the break to ensure Wazito end the season on a high.

