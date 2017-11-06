Wazito jump to second on NSL table after win

Kennedy Ayacko was in a devastating form, hitting a hat-trick with other goals coming from Samson Ndegwa and Piston Mutamba

Wazito FC jumped to the second position in National Super League after putting five past hapless Agro Chemicals on Sunday.

Kennedy Ayacko was in a devastating form, hitting a hat-trick with other goals coming from Samson Ndegwa and Piston Mutamba. The result ensures Wazito is just a point off the top following Ushuru's 2-1 defeat to Nairobi City Stars.

KCB, who fell by the same margin to Isebania, drops to third with 70 points, two more than fourth placed Vihiga United.

Nairobi Stima registered 2-1 win against Kenya Police at Sher Karuturi Grounds. Patrick Ndwiga hit the back of the net twice to ensure the power men grab maximum points. Police scored their consolation courtesy of Kevin Kwasa.

Ushuru leads the race to promotion with 72 points, one more than second placed Wazito. KCB, Vihiga and Stima occupy positions three, four and five respectively.