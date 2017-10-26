Wazito revive promotion chances with a win over MOSCA

The win means Wazito are now tied on 65 points with Vihiga United on third place and four points behind league leaders Ushuru

Wazito have revived their chances of gaining promotion to the Kenyan Premier League following a 2-0 win over MOSCA FC in a mid-week National Super League (NSL) match.

The win saw Wazito move joint third on 65 points with Vihiga United and four points behind league leaders Ushuru.

KCB are second on the log with 67 points even as NSL matches takes a break this weekend following the political situation being experienced in the country.

Kennedy Ayako and Zachary Gathu scored for Wazito in the 38th and 74th minutes respectively.

MOSCA who sits bottom with 15 points after 31 rounds of matches will be relegated to the National League if they lose one of their remaining five matches

Top two teams will be promoted to the top tier league next year.