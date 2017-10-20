Webb heartbroken by 'joke' new Wales selection policy

Warren Gatland said Rhys Webb can still backtrack and opt against a move to France, but the scrum-half stated that will not be happening.

Rhys Webb has spoken of his heartbreak at the "joke" change of selection policy that will make him ineligible to play for Wales next season but said he will not pull the plug on a move to Toulon.

The scrum-half was left stunned when the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) this week announced that players plying their trade overseas must have won at least 60 caps to be available to feature for their country.

Webb has only won 28 caps, so the British and Irish Lion will be out in the cold after only recently agreeing a deal to move from Ospreys to the Top 14.

The 28-year-old feels he has been let down and says he will honour his contract with the French heavyweights.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said Webb could still pull out of a switch to Toulon, but the playmaker told BBC Sport Wales: "I won't be doing that. My future lies in Toulon."

Webb added: "I don't know how long it's going to take me to get over it,

"It's a joke. I'm disappointed. Representing your country means so much to me and being told I won't be able to play for them is heartbreaking."

The previous WRU system, widely known as 'Gatland's Law', capped the number of selections from outside the country to four, but that was due to be reduced to two by the 2019-20 season and Webb said he agreed to a move overseas without being aware of further changes.

"I made my mind up on the basis that the policy was the wildcard system. No-one had mentioned it was going to change." he said.

"I signed for Toulon on the basis if I was playing well I could still be considered. It was still such a tough decision. I felt I had to speak to the Ospreys face to face. It was heartbreaking to tell them.

"No-one had told me [about the policy change]. Not even the Ospreys had mentioned in when I went to see them."