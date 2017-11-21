Wednesday’s Joint PSL Preview: Dikwena seek revenge against Celtic, Free State Stars take aim at Chippa

A return to PSL action on Wednesday evening will see Ea Lla Koto, Dikwena and Rise and Shine all looking to get their league campaign back on track

A return to PSL action on Wednesday night will see the likes of Free State Stars, Platinum Stars and Polokwane City all looking to get their league campaign back on track.

Free State Stars vs Chippa United

Free State Stars will be in search of improving their league results when they tackle Chippa United at Goble Park on Wednesday evening.

Ea Lla Koto have now gone three matches without a victory in all competitions and last picked up a win when they beat Ajax Cape Town 2-0 in a PSL encounter last month.

The Bethlehem-based outfit’s last match saw them lose 1-0 to Cape Town City and they were also eliminated from the Telkom Knockout Cup, following a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Bidvest Wits.

Luc Eymael’s charges now find themselves in 10th spot with 11 points from nine round of matches but could find themselves in the top half of the table if they pick up maximum points and other results go in their favour.

The home side has been boosted by the return to training of full-back Nyiko Mobbie, though the likes of Makhehlene Makhaula, Sifiso Mbhele and new signing Oliver Kwizera still remain on the sidelines for Eymael’s team.

The Chilli Boys are unbeaten in their last seven PSL matches though their form took a slight knock when Kaizer Chiefs traveled to Port Elizabeth and came back with a 1-0 win their Telkom Knockout last 16 tie.

Teboho Moloi has been a revelation at the helm of Chippa since taking over the reins. The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has claimed big scalps with wins over defending league champions Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns (in the TKO) and the Citizens.

Moloi’s team currently occupy sixth position on the log with 14 points from 10 matches and a win over Ea Lla Koto will see them join top three teams like of Baroka FC, Golden Arrows and Benni McCarthy’s City outfit.