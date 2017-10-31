Wednesday night's remaining PSL action Preview: Citizens and Dikwena look for an elusive three points, while Bakgaga look to extend their lead at the top

Bakgaga will look to extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings, while Dikwena and the Citizens look to stop the rut

The Premier Soccer League resumes on Wednesday evening with several thrilling encounters on offer.

In the pick of the night’s remaining action, Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy will be looking for some much-needed respite when they host Free State Stars. The clash promises to be an exciting encounter with both City and Ea Lla Koto determined to return to winning ways following their elimination from the Telkom Knockout this past weekend.

However, the form book does favour the away side, who despite slipping up in the cup are unbeaten in their last four league encounters, while City on the other end have had to deal with defeats against Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United respectively as well as heartbreak in the MTN 8 final.

Nonetheless, City will be hoping to get their season back up and running and will look towards the likes of Lehlohonolo Majoro and veteran Teko Modise for that added spark. McCarthy could possibly also have talisman Aubrey Ngoma at his disposal should he choose to do as he makes his long-awaited return following a long-term injury layoff.

On the side of Stars though, Luc Eymael has his side firing on all cylinders, and are expected to put the past weekend’s disappointment behind them as they continue to surge up the PSL table, spearheaded by the rejuvenated Edward Manqele.

Meanwhile, in Rustenburg Platinum Stars will be desperate to start plotting their move off the bottom of the PSL standings when they host a struggling Ajax Cape Town. Roger De Sa’s men recently put in a shift against the highflying Maritzburg United in the cup to advance into the next round and the former Urban Warriors mentor will be hoping for a similar response.

But it won’t be easy for Dikwena as Ajax are showing signs of a resurgence. After defeats against cross-town rivals Cape Town City and Free State Stars, Ajax bounced back with victory in their last league outing, and although Ajax bombed out of the cup after losing out on the lottery of penalties, Stars will be in for fight.