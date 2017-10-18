Wednesday PSL Wrap: Ramagalela inspires Polokwane City to victory at AmaZulu, Chippa United held by Maritzburg

Rodney Ramagalela was on the scoresheet as Rise and Shine secured a victory in Durban

Polokwane City beat AmaZulu 3-2 in a fiercely contested PSL match at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a slow start from both teams and the home side was first to come close to breaking the deadlock after the City defenders failed to clear their lines.

Rise and Shine then turned possession around before conceding a free-kick about 35 yards from outside the Usuthu 18-yard area. Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali stepped up for the set-piece and unleashed a thunderous strike in the top corner of Siyabonga Mbatha's goal to give the visitors an 11th minute lead.

In the 29th minute Amabesh'ankone were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Jabulani Maluleke fouled Mhlengi Cele. Usuthu top scorer Rhulani Manzini took the responsibility and had his shot sailing past the City wall only to be denied by George Chigova who punched the powerful shot away.

Rise and Shine came close to making it 2-0 in the 34th minute with a whipped in cross from the right side but Mbatha was quick off his line to clear the ball away and into play.

With the halftime break slowly approaching, AmaZulu started picking up gear and had Mbongeni Gumede on the right overlap but his intended cross could only hit the side netting for a goal kick.

The visitors did well to soak up the pressure to take the slender lead at the end of the first stanza.

AmaZulu started the second half like a house on fire and nearly drew matters level in the 46th minute when Gumede found himself one-on-one with Chigova after a beautiful run past four City defenders. The Zimbabwean shot-stopper denied him.

The home side would however finally break the deadlock in the 52nd minute through the ever-improving Manzini with a third time luck free-kick to increase his tally to four league goals this season.