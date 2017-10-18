Wednesday PSL Wrap: Ramagalela inspires Polokwane City to victory at AmaZulu, Chippa United held by Maritzburg
Polokwane City beat AmaZulu 3-2 in a fiercely contested PSL match at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.
It was a slow start from both teams and the home side was first to come close to breaking the deadlock after the City defenders failed to clear their lines.
Rise and Shine then turned possession around before conceding a free-kick about 35 yards from outside the Usuthu 18-yard area. Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali stepped up for the set-piece and unleashed a thunderous strike in the top corner of Siyabonga Mbatha's goal to give the visitors an 11th minute lead.
In the 29th minute Amabesh'ankone were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Jabulani Maluleke fouled Mhlengi Cele. Usuthu top scorer Rhulani Manzini took the responsibility and had his shot sailing past the City wall only to be denied by George Chigova who punched the powerful shot away.
Rise and Shine came close to making it 2-0 in the 34th minute with a whipped in cross from the right side but Mbatha was quick off his line to clear the ball away and into play.
With the halftime break slowly approaching, AmaZulu started picking up gear and had Mbongeni Gumede on the right overlap but his intended cross could only hit the side netting for a goal kick.
The visitors did well to soak up the pressure to take the slender lead at the end of the first stanza.
AmaZulu started the second half like a house on fire and nearly drew matters level in the 46th minute when Gumede found himself one-on-one with Chigova after a beautiful run past four City defenders. The Zimbabwean shot-stopper denied him.
The home side would however finally break the deadlock in the 52nd minute through the ever-improving Manzini with a third time luck free-kick to increase his tally to four league goals this season.
Usuthu's goal did not last as Walter Musona restored his side's lead after Mbatha failed to hold on to Rendani Ndou's shot.
Ramagalela was unlucky not to give his side a two-goal lead when he turned the AnaZulu defenders inside out only to see his shot blocked by the goalkeeper at the near post.
Veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe came on for Boysen Mbatha in the 64th minute and immediately had his first contribution towards goal but his shot had no power behind it as Chigova made an easy save.
Rise and Shine restored their two-goal cushion through Ramagalela in the 85th minute after a well worked one-two with Seabi before he wrong-footed Sadate Auro-Akoriko to beat Mbatha at the near post.
Cele found a consolation goal for the home side in the 90th minute but that's as far as matters went with City picking up only their third win of the season.
Meanwhile, Chippa United and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in a PSL match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.
Both of sides came into this tie struggling for form with Chippa having only picked up four points from a possible 12. Maritzburg on the other hand lost two matches and drew four of the past matches and where hoping to have this match postponed following the untimely death of teenager Mlondi Dlamini who sadly passed away in a car crash.
The return of Mark Mayambela to the starting lineup sparked some life into the Chippa side as 'Professor' linked up well with Kurt Lentjies.
The former Ajax Cape Town man set up Lerato Manzini after a great play with a superb cross but the forward failed to hit the target.
The Team of Choice had a chance to open the scoring in the 42nd minute after the visitors were awarded a free-kick. Daniel Akpeyi was equal to the task making a stellar save to deny the visitors the opener keep.
The score was deadlock at 0-0 as the two sides went into their respective change rooms without having rattled the back of the net.
The Chilli Boys almost broke the deadlock when Mpho Mvelase was fouled near the box. Mayambela was again in the thick of things as he took it upon himself to try his luck at goal but his shot could only rattle the frame of goal.
In the end no side could break the deadlock as the match ended in a goalless stalemate.