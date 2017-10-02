Weekend Premier League: Car crashes, ruined fantasy league teams and international call ups

As news broke that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash many people looked towards the Saturday’s massive game between Chelsea vs Manchester City while others flocked to their fantasy football games to transfer out the Argentine with the vast amount of them opting for Álvaro Morata as a replacement. That moved proved costly as the Spaniard was substituted off ten minutes before half-time with an apparent hamstring injury.

Manchester City went on to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge proving the better side. Morata’s exit left Chelsea looking like a side with only ten players on the pitch. Kevin De Bruyne’s goal trigged Chelsea to bring on Michy Batshuayi late on who arguably should have come on to replace Morata however he failed to change the result.



The scene of Sergio Aguero's nasty car accident in Amsterdam... pic.twitter.com/4DUfr2udgw — Goal UK (@GoalUK) September 29, 2017

At Old Trafford Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 win over struggling side Crystal Palace. United continued to look strong as they have done all season while surprise goalscorer Marouane Fellaini chalked up two goals to his name sandwiched between goals from Mata and Lukaku. Roy Hodgson looked lost in the away dugout as his side remain the only team in the Premier League to register a single goal.

Tottenham hammered Huddersfield 0-4 in West Yorkshire to keep the heat on the two Manchester sides. Harry Kane currently on fire was denied a hat-trick as he was deemed offside. Welsh defender Ben Davies put in a great performance yet again and got on the scoresheet himself while also helping Moussa Sissoko to score his first Tottenham goal since signing for the club. The French midfielder has failed to impress since his arrival from Newcastle United in 2016.

Crouch back to the national team?

It was a wet affair at Stoke while the visitors Southampton were looking for their second away win of the season. Mame Biram Diouf opened the scoring for Stoke while Virgil van Dijk made his first appearance for Southampton in nine months. He gave away a penalty only for Saido Berahino’s shot to be saved by goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Maya Yoshida scored the equaliser with a strike which the Southampton strikers would have been impressed with.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in the stands as the home team scored late on thanks to Peter Crouch helping Stoke to win 2-1. After the game, he cheekily reminded the media that he had not retired from International football yet and was available if there was a call from the England manager.

Elsewhere Bournemouth drew at home against Leicester in 0-0 while West Ham won at home thanks to a goal from Diafra Sakho who replaced Mexican hot shot, Hernandez, much to the boos of the West Ham fans.

West Brom hosted Watford in a 4 goal affair. It looked like the home side would take the 3 points with their 2 goals within the first 20 minutes from Rondon and Evans. Watford grew into the game as Doucoure got a goal before the break. Richarlison scored smash-and-grab style in the 95th minute to gain Watford a point. The Brazilian is making a habit of scoring late indeed!

Arsenal catches Chelsea

On Sunday Brighton traveled to North London to face Arsenal. The home side had an easy home victory, however, Brighton did have chances towards the end of the game. A 2-0 win for Arsene Wenger’s team takes Arsenal to 5th in the table and joint points with Chelsea.

