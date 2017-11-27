Ashes 2017: The weirdest press conference ever? Cameron Bancroft on Jonny Bairstow incident - full transcript

The vast majority of cricket press conferences are, if we’re going to be totally honest, humdrum affairs, somewhere on the spectrum between total waste of time and near-death experience.

Every so often, though, you strike the sort of gold that makes all those interminable hours listening to reheated aphorisms about “focus”, “working hard”, “backing our skills” and “executing our plans” worthwhile. Such was the case with Cameron Bancroft’s press conference after Australia’s victory in the first Test at Brisbane.

Instead of being questioned about hitting the winning runs on his Test debut or his unbeaten knock of 82, a bemused Bancroft was given a detailed interrogation about his altercation with Jonny Bairstow in a Perth bar more than three weeks ago, during which Bairstow was alleged to have head-butted him.

With his captain Steve Smith sitting alongside him and barely able to keep a straight face, Bancroft was subjected to increasingly surreal questions about the finer points of the incident. And we’re willing to wager it’s certainly the first time Bancroft’s head size has come up in a recent press conference.

It’s a press conference worth reliving in full.

Q. Cameron, well done on the innings. But can you talk us through the incident, from what you remember? [Laughter.] I’ll just cut straight to it.

Bancroft: I remember it very clearly. We’d just won a [Sheffield] Shield game for WA [Western Australia]. One of our values is celebrating success, so we were, as a team and as a group. At the same, that coincided with the English team arriving in Perth for the tour game. It was very friendly mingling the whole night. Some of the players knew some of the English players, and as the night progressed, it was great to be able to meet some of those guys.