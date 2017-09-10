Welbeck welcomes Arsenal competition with Alexis still at the Emirates

Danny Welbeck is relishing the competition for places at Arsenal, with Alexandre Lacazette on board and Alexis Sanchez still at the club.

The England international has endured constant injury struggles while at Emirates Stadium, but has been a regular for club and country when fit.

The 26-year-old was back in the Arsenal starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday, and rewarded Arsene Wenger’s show of faith with a brace in a 3-0 win.

Lacazette got the other against the Cherries, as want-away Sanchez started on the bench after failing to secure a summer move to Manchester City, and Welbeck believes those options are beneficial to all concerned.

He told Arsenal Player: “There’s always competition when you’re at a club like Arsenal.

“There’s always going to be competition, not just with the players here but players worldwide.

“Everyone would love to get the opportunity to play here so there’s always competition and I think that makes it better for you as a player. It makes you want to improve and just keep on doing your best.”

Welbeck added on his efforts to find full fitness and form: “The past two years I didn’t have a pre-season and that made it a bit difficult for me, so I’m pleased to have a pre-season.

“With some of the games that we’ve played at the start of the season it’s not gone too well, but I’m pleased to be on the scoresheet and long may it continue.”

Wenger was also delighted to see the versatile forward among the goals, with even more expected from Welbeck if he is able to steer clear of the treatment table and get important minutes under his belt.

The Frenchman said: “I'm pleased with his performance, I kept faith in him and overall I think he is getting stronger and stronger and more confident.

“Confidence plays a big part in his game and I loved his finishing on his second goal.

“Of course, he has all the physical qualities to play at that level. If he can add the finishing, he's a team player as well, he is loved by his partners, so that's a lot of positives.”