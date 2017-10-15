‘Welcome to the continent’ –Twitter rejoices with Akwa United after Federation Cup triumph
Twitter has joined Nigeria Professional Football League side Akwa United to celebrate their second Federation Cup title with a win against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.
After a goalless 90 minutes of football actions, Gabriel Okechuwku sealed the victory for Abdul Maikaba’s men with his decisive penalty kick that sent the Agege Stadium into frenzy.
Having secured a ticket for next season’s CAF Confederations Cup with the win, football enthusiasts celebrated the Promise Keepers for their second Federation Cup title in three years.
Congratulations @AkwaUnited_fc for winning the #AiteoCupFinal. Also applauding @NigerTornadoes for a gam well played.— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 15, 2017
#AiteoCupFinal— Paul Bassey (@atuekongpaul) October 15, 2017
Congratulations to @AkwaUnited_fc for winning the Nigerian FA cup 2 times in 3years. What a record!
Congratulations @AkwaUnited_fc on your #AiteoCupfinal triumph. Welcome to the continent. Better luck next time @NigerTornadoes, you did well— Plateau United FC (@plateauutdfc) October 15, 2017
Congratulations to .@AkwaUnited_fc— Olowookere Busayo (@busolowo24) October 15, 2017
Champions of #AiteoCupFinal
.@thenff .@AiteoCupNgr
Akwa United are the 2017 Federation Cup winners!— Goal.com Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) October 15, 2017
Congratulations as they will play in the Caf confederation Cup! pic.twitter.com/CpPbhzGfO3
#AiteoCupFinal— Ibommobile Media (@ibommobile) October 15, 2017
Congrats @AkwaUnited_fc . Wishing you all the very best in the Caf Confederation Cup next season pic.twitter.com/h2AJXDXa3j— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) October 15, 2017