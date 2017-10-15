‘Welcome to the continent’ –Twitter rejoices with Akwa United after Federation Cup triumph

The Promise Keepers set social media agog after clinching the oldest football title in Nigeria with a win over the ‎Ikon Allah via penalty shoot-out

Twitter has joined Nigeria Professional Football League side Akwa United to celebrate their second Federation Cup title with a win against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

After a goalless 90 minutes of football actions, Gabriel Okechuwku sealed the victory for Abdul Maikaba’s men with his decisive penalty kick that sent the Agege Stadium into frenzy.

Having secured a ticket for next season’s CAF Confederations Cup with the win, football enthusiasts celebrated the Promise Keepers for their second Federation Cup title in three years.

