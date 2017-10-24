Wellington openers put on record 432 after Auckland bowled out for 62

Michael Papps and Luke Woodcock set a New Zealand first-class record with a 432-run opening partnership for Wellington.

The Wellington Firebirds know how to back up bowling out their opposition for 62 – by breaking an opening-stand record.

The Firebirds ripped through the Auckland Aces for 62 in the opening round of the Plunket Shield – New Zealand's domestic first-class competition – on Monday.

The decision to bowl first at Basin Reserve was clearly the right one, with the Aces stunningly reduced to 12-7 at one stage.

Tarun Nethula (23) top-scored for Auckland, while Ollie Newton took 4-26 on debut for Wellington.

Wellington's response with the bat was incredible.

Michael Papps, 38, and Luke Woodcock, 35, put on a New Zealand domestic first-wicket record 432 for their opening stand.

Woodcock fell for 151 to bring an end to the stand, while Papps passed 250 and was unbeaten on day two.

The mark surpassed the 428 made by Peter Ingram and Jamie How for Central Districts at Wellington in 2009-10.